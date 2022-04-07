Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $10.74 Million in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 94,742 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.19% of IDACORP at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in IDACORP by 347.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the third quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.29. 2,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,679. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.67. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.26 and a 1 year high of $118.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.83.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $335.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.04 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on IDA shares. Mizuho started coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

