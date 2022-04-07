Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $9.13 Million in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 426,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,128,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 1.57% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWS. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 887,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,210,000 after acquiring an additional 226,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 692,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after acquiring an additional 74,644 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 440,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 303,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 35,790 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWS stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.70. 33,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,798. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

