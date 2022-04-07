Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $9.28 Million in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 159,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,278,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,101,000 after buying an additional 3,353,823 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at $195,382,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 89.9% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,499,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,276,000 after buying an additional 1,656,165 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,101,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,633,000 after buying an additional 1,613,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at $74,081,000. 21.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD traded down $3.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.03. The company had a trading volume of 240,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,761,912. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.39. The company has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.32. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $145.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

