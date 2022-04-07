Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $9.80 Million in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 167,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,795,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $53.53. The stock had a trading volume of 197,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,930,068. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.87 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.00. The company has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.77.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

