Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 33,566 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 855.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,566 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $10,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,741,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RE. StockNews.com began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.50.

RE traded down $2.45 on Thursday, reaching $295.09. 1,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,888. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.95. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $234.87 and a fifty-two week high of $308.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

