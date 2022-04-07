Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 186,887 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 186,887 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

CFG stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.26. 645,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,000,705. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

