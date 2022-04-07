Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Major Shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Acquires 3,596 Shares

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 3,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $22,079.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 774 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $4,744.62.

On Friday, March 25th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 1,464 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $9,120.72.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 5,855 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $36,593.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $6.09 on Thursday. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26.

Quest Resource ( NASDAQ:QRHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 1.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Resource by 629.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Resource in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Resource in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Quest Resource in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Quest Resource in the second quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on QRHC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quest Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects.

