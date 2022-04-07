Quixant Plc (QXT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.40 on August 26th

Quixant Plc (LON:QXT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Quixant’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

QXT stock opened at GBX 149 ($1.95) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 143.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.87. Quixant has a 12-month low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 195 ($2.56). The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of £99.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.11.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.15) price target on shares of Quixant in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming displays, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

