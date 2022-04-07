Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives $28.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $21.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $338.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.27 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 45.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 25.16%.

Radian Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

