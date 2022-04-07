Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) were up 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $15.27. Approximately 7,921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 901,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

METC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in METC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 121,814 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 157,127.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,481 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 97,419 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.