Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PACK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ranpak from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ranpak from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

PACK opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ranpak has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $42.97.

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.73%.

In other Ranpak news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $235,122.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ranpak by 4.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ranpak during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ranpak by 9.5% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ranpak by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

