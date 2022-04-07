Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.44, but opened at $18.68. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Ranpak shares last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 1,118 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PACK. TheStreet lowered shares of Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Ranpak from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ranpak presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Get Ranpak alerts:

In related news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $235,122.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ranpak by 175.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 47,944 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 100.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 41.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 30,554 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 15.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 267,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 35,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the third quarter worth about $768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -474.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.33.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter.

About Ranpak (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.