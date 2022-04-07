Raymond James Analysts Give Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) a C$0.65 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$0.65 price objective on Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of CVE XLY opened at C$0.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.39. The firm has a market cap of C$289.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.10. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
