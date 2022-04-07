Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 295 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Albemarle by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Albemarle by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,992,000 after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 6.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 10.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.81.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $4.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $207.17. The company had a trading volume of 18,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,782. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $143.26 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.66%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

