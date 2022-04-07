Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 671 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,950. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSK. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.11.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $220.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.37 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.95. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 30.39%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

