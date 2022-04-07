Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,235 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

FAST stock opened at $59.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.27. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

