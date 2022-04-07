Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,379 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,830,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,300,000 after acquiring an additional 282,409 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,479 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,414,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,725,000 after purchasing an additional 353,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,862,000 after buying an additional 37,726 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,726,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,386,000 after buying an additional 1,929,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85. The stock has a market cap of $116.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.36.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 102.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

