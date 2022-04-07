Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.05 Million Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $212.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.60 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 62.96%.

Several research firms have commented on AAP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.65.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

