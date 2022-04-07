Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.17 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.90.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $316.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $343.30 and its 200 day moving average is $374.06. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.75 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

