Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $817,000 Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.98.

YUMC traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.02. 36,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192,109. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.84.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 10.05%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

