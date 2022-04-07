Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.77. 27,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,711. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.16. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $94.75 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Aptiv from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.76.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

