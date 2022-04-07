Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 150 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 64,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after acquiring an additional 419,143 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.40.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $14.53 on Thursday, hitting $549.45. 9,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,462. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $523.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $581.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $460.36 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

