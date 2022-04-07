Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 247 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 55,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

NYSE:BAM traded down $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $56.25. The stock had a trading volume of 92,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,959. The stock has a market cap of $92.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.97.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

