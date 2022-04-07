Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 3,363 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $880,000. Essex LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $2,468,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 416.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $721,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.53.

General Electric stock opened at $89.91 on Thursday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.37. The stock has a market cap of $98.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.