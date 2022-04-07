Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases New Stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 96,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RadNet by 14.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in RadNet by 4,373.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in RadNet during the third quarter worth about $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in RadNet by 56.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in RadNet during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of RDNT opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $38.84.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $333.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.96 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

