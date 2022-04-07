Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.97

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.97 and last traded at C$4.98, with a volume of 38429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.10.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.48.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$397.02 million and a P/E ratio of 11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

