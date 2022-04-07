Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Shares Down 4.2%

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.17 and last traded at C$5.20. 171,293 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 405,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.43.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REAL. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Real Matters from C$8.75 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.48.

The firm has a market cap of C$396.24 million and a P/E ratio of 11.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

