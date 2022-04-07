RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of RNWK opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04. RealNetworks has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $5.29.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 29.66% and a negative net margin of 37.78%.
About RealNetworks (Get Rating)
RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games.
