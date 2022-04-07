Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Realty Income in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $71.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 76.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.41 and a 200-day moving average of $68.83. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

