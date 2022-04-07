Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for FactSet Research Systems (FDS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE: FDS) recently:

4/6/2022 – FactSet Research Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $346.00 to $362.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – FactSet Research Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $453.00 to $468.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – FactSet Research Systems is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2022 – FactSet Research Systems had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $432.00 to $454.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – FactSet Research Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $351.00 to $346.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – FactSet Research Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $432.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2022 – FactSet Research Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/1/2022 – FactSet Research Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/22/2022 – FactSet Research Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $351.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2022 – FactSet Research Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/10/2022 – FactSet Research Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

FDS opened at $442.63 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.86 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $565,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,786 shares of company stock worth $3,724,490. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $31,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

