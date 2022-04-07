Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE: LYG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/5/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/31/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/29/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.79).

3/14/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 63 ($0.83) to GBX 56 ($0.73).

3/11/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76).

3/7/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/2/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/8/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.0696 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.07%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

