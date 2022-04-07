Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dollarama (DOL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dollarama (TSE: DOL) in the last few weeks:

3/31/2022 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$69.00 to C$75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$79.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$68.00 to C$74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$73.00 to C$78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$71.00 to C$77.00.

3/31/2022 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$65.00 to C$70.00.

3/31/2022 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$79.00.

3/23/2022 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$57.00 to C$65.00.

3/23/2022 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$72.00.

3/22/2022 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$66.00 to C$69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$68.00.

3/7/2022 – Dollarama was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of TSE:DOL traded up C$0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$75.86. 383,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,397. Dollarama Inc. has a 1 year low of C$52.22 and a 1 year high of C$76.56. The company has a market cap of C$22.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

In other Dollarama news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

