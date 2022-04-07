Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Adobe (ADBE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) recently:

3/31/2022 – Adobe is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Adobe is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Adobe is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $764.00 to $575.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $710.00 to $605.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $652.00 to $591.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $625.00 to $600.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $545.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $660.00 to $560.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $625.00 to $525.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Adobe is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Adobe is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $660.00 to $575.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $550.00 to $570.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $645.00 to $540.00.

3/23/2022 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $540.00 to $530.00.

3/21/2022 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $650.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $611.00 to $455.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $680.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $700.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $725.00 to $625.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $685.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Adobe was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

Shares of ADBE opened at $444.33 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.94 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $209.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $464.28 and a 200-day moving average of $554.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $593,241,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

