Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Price Target Increased to €16.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from €15.00 ($16.48) to €16.00 ($17.58) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RDEIY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale upgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Red Eléctrica Corporación from €20.00 ($21.98) to €20.50 ($22.53) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Eléctrica Corporación currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Red Eléctrica Corporación stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

