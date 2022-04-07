Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.35

Red Rock Resources plc (LON:RRR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.01), with a volume of 9527676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

The firm has a market cap of £4.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

About Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR)

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Australia. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

