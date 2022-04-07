Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Redbox Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Wedbush also issued estimates for Redbox Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RDBX. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on Redbox Entertainment from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $35.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 12.80.

Shares of RDBX stock opened at 2.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 2.41. Redbox Entertainment has a 1-year low of 1.61 and a 1-year high of 27.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDBX. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

