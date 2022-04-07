Redd (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0011

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Redd has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,549.17 or 1.00019822 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00062803 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00028011 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002098 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00009952 BTC.

Redd Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

