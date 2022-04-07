Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,301 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.13% of Regency Centers worth $16,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Regency Centers by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

Shares of REG stock opened at $70.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.90. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.14. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $56.96 and a 52 week high of $78.78.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Regency Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.48%.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

