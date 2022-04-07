Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Analysts expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) to announce $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year sales of $4.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rent-A-Center.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.50). Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1,121.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 54,067 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 324.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 16,512 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 72.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 23,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at $225,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rent-A-Center stock opened at $24.29 on Thursday. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.63.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 68.00%.
About Rent-A-Center (Get Rating)
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
