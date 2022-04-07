Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Assurant (AIZ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Assurant (NYSE: AIZ):

4/7/2022 – Assurant was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/30/2022 – Assurant was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/28/2022 – Assurant had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Assurant had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $210.00 to $220.00.

3/22/2022 – Assurant was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/14/2022 – Assurant was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/14/2022 – Assurant had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $191.00 to $197.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Assurant stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $184.02. 4,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,907. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.99 and a 1-year high of $185.58. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.73.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.86%.

In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $95,465,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 1,847.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,306,000 after purchasing an additional 385,318 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Assurant by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,236,000 after purchasing an additional 193,589 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Assurant by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 919,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,359,000 after purchasing an additional 80,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Assurant by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,984,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

