Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Assurant (AIZ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Assurant (NYSE: AIZ):
- 4/7/2022 – Assurant was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/30/2022 – Assurant was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/28/2022 – Assurant had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2022 – Assurant had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $210.00 to $220.00.
- 3/22/2022 – Assurant was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/14/2022 – Assurant was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/14/2022 – Assurant had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $191.00 to $197.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of Assurant stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $184.02. 4,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,907. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.99 and a 1-year high of $185.58. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.73.
Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $95,465,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 1,847.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,306,000 after purchasing an additional 385,318 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Assurant by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,236,000 after purchasing an additional 193,589 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Assurant by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 919,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,359,000 after purchasing an additional 80,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Assurant by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,984,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.
Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.
