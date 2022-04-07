Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: BMW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/1/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €90.00 ($98.90) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/31/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €135.00 ($148.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/28/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €107.00 ($117.58) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/22/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €135.00 ($148.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/22/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €120.00 ($131.87) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/22/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €100.00 ($109.89) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/21/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €112.00 ($123.08) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/21/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €107.00 ($117.58) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/18/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €93.00 ($102.20) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/17/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €123.00 ($135.16) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/16/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €90.00 ($98.90) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/16/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €125.00 ($137.36) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/14/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €135.00 ($148.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/14/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €111.00 ($121.98) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/11/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €123.00 ($135.16) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/11/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €93.00 ($102.20) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/10/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €90.00 ($98.90) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/10/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €125.00 ($137.36) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/7/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €111.00 ($121.98) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/17/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €127.00 ($139.56) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/14/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €93.00 ($102.20) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/11/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €125.00 ($137.36) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

BMW opened at €76.30 ($83.85) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €84.01 and its 200-day moving average is €87.41. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a 1-year high of €100.42 ($110.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.06.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

