Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV) Stock Price Down 9.4%

The Reserve Petroleum Company (OTCMKTS:RSRV – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $211.00 and last traded at $211.00. 3 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.00.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.96 and a 200 day moving average of $198.48.
About Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV)
