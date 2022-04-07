Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV) Stock Price Down 9.4%

The Reserve Petroleum Company (OTCMKTS:RSRV – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $211.00 and last traded at $211.00. 3 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.96 and a 200 day moving average of $198.48.

About Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV)

The Reserve Petroleum Co engages in the oil and natural gas exploration and development. It manages minerals with a focus on the Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, and South Dakota regions. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

