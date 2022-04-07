ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RMD opened at $247.29 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.09 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.65 and a 200-day moving average of $252.33. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.33.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.11.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,505,593. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

