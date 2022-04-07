ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s previous close.

RMD has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.11.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $247.29 on Tuesday. ResMed has a 12-month low of $187.09 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.66, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,505,593. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $293,743,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,935,000 after purchasing an additional 360,161 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,300,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $76,787,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

