Reviewing AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.3% of AGNC Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of AGNC Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for AGNC Investment and Ashford Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment 0 5 2 0 2.29 Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

AGNC Investment presently has a consensus target price of $16.86, suggesting a potential upside of 34.00%. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 221.84%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Risk and Volatility

AGNC Investment has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AGNC Investment and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment $1.29 billion 5.11 $749.00 million $1.19 10.57 Ashford Hospitality Trust $805.41 million 0.37 -$267.01 million ($18.80) -0.46

AGNC Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AGNC Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AGNC Investment and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment 58.24% 17.52% 2.18% Ashford Hospitality Trust -33.15% N/A -6.61%

Summary

AGNC Investment beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGNC Investment (Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

About Ashford Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions. The company was founded by Montgomery Jack Bennett in May 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

