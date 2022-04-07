Reviewing BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) and uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL)

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) and uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BuzzFeed and uCloudlink Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BuzzFeed N/A 39.83% 9.79% uCloudlink Group -62.37% -94.89% -41.77%

0.2% of uCloudlink Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BuzzFeed and uCloudlink Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BuzzFeed $397.56 million 0.49 $24.71 million N/A N/A uCloudlink Group $73.82 million 0.64 -$46.04 million ($1.62) -1.03

BuzzFeed has higher revenue and earnings than uCloudlink Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BuzzFeed and uCloudlink Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BuzzFeed 0 1 2 0 2.67 uCloudlink Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

BuzzFeed currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.64%. Given BuzzFeed’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BuzzFeed is more favorable than uCloudlink Group.

Summary

BuzzFeed beats uCloudlink Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BuzzFeed (Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc., a tech-powered media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social Web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed News for young readers; Tasty, a platform for shareable content; HuffPost, a publisher of online news and media content; and Complex Networks that offers urban culture content of fashion, food, music, sneakers, and pop culture, as well as As Is for beauty, BringMe! for travel, Goodful for health and wellness, Nifty for home, and BuzzFeed Parents for family. The company is based in New York, New York.

About uCloudlink Group (Get Rating)

uCloudlink Group Inc. operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies. The company also offers uCloudlink 2.0, a model that provides mobile data connectivity services to local users through various MNOs; GlocalMe Inside, an implementation solutions for smartphones and other smart hardware products, which enables them to access its cloud SIM architecture and SIM card pool; and GlocalMe, a world phone series. In addition, it provides uCloudlink 3.0, including B2C retail, B2B2C wholesale, and platform-as-a-service/ software-as-a-service platform-based connectivity ecosystem. Further, the company provides IoT modules with GlocalMe Inside implementation to meet the demand for mobile data from various terminals, as well as provides integrated network solutions to its customers; SIM cards with prepaid data packages; and value added services, such as advertisement. Additionally, it's platform-as-a-service/ software-as-a-service offers modules, such as customer relationship management, operations and business support system, and SIM card enterprise resource planning and management. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

