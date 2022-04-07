Reviewing Honest (HNST) & Its Peers

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Honest to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Honest and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honest -12.14% -51.77% -14.61% Honest Competitors -8.24% -24.41% -3.80%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Honest and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honest 1 3 5 0 2.44 Honest Competitors 286 1252 3355 62 2.64

Honest currently has a consensus price target of $9.78, suggesting a potential upside of 107.23%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 37.23%. Given Honest’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Honest is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.2% of Honest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Honest and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Honest $318.64 million -$38.68 million -10.26 Honest Competitors $15.72 billion $855.51 million -8.84

Honest’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Honest. Honest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Honest rivals beat Honest on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

About Honest (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

