Reviewing Save Foods (SVFD) & The Competition

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Save Foods to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Save Foods alerts:

This table compares Save Foods and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Save Foods -947.06% -95.38% -77.02% Save Foods Competitors -367.22% -21.42% -16.23%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Save Foods and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Save Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Save Foods Competitors 209 821 843 78 2.40

As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 17.29%. Given Save Foods’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Save Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Save Foods and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Save Foods $440,000.00 -$4.82 million -2.36 Save Foods Competitors $4.39 billion $487.56 million 16.94

Save Foods’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Save Foods. Save Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.4% of Save Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Save Foods competitors beat Save Foods on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

Save Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Save Foods, Inc. develops and sells eco-friendly green solutions to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh fruits and vegetables. Its products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aids used in post-harvest treatment added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control both plant and foodborne pathogens. The company also offers SpuDefender product for controlling post-harvest potato sprouts; and FreshProtect product for controlling spoilage microorganisms on post-harvest citrus. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with an oxidizer, and is capable of cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce safer for human consumption or which lead to various forms of decay in fruit and vegetable. Save Foods, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lower Galilee, Israel.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Save Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Save Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.