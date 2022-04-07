Reviewing ThredUp (TDUP) and The Competition

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare ThredUp to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ThredUp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp -25.09% -24.78% -14.60% ThredUp Competitors -8.24% -24.41% -3.80%

This table compares ThredUp and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $251.79 million -$63.18 million -5.68 ThredUp Competitors $15.72 billion $855.51 million -8.84

ThredUp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp. ThredUp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.5% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ThredUp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 2 11 0 2.85 ThredUp Competitors 286 1252 3355 62 2.64

ThredUp currently has a consensus price target of $20.08, suggesting a potential upside of 163.91%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 37.07%. Given ThredUp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ThredUp is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

ThredUp rivals beat ThredUp on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About ThredUp (Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

