RH (NYSE:RH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $315.66

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $315.66 and last traded at $315.81, with a volume of 29320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $335.07.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.76.

Get RH alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.35.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RH will post 26.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.93, for a total transaction of $45,392.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $5,595,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,261,761 shares of company stock valued at $409,529,620 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,072,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth $1,550,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in RH by 2,300.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,561,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Company Profile (NYSE:RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.